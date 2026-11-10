IRGC unveils new underground missile complex amid Trump's statements about the weakening of Iran's military potential - PHOTO

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new underground missile complex.

As 1news.az reports, the IRGC press service released footage showing the Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces and the commander of the IRGC's missile unit inspecting tunnels containing ballistic missiles, warheads, and mobile launchers.

During the inspection, Abdollahi stated that the use of modern missiles on the battlefield would come as a surprise to the enemy.