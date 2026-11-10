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Rubio calls Iran's conditions for ending the war absurd

1news Staff18:45 - Today
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Rubio calls Iran's conditions for ending the war absurd

The United States considers the conditions put forward by Iran as part of negotiations on ending the war unacceptable, but does not rule out the possibility of reaching an agreement.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a press conference in Paris following a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.

According to Rubio, Tehran is interested in concluding an agreement, but Washington considers the demands it is putting forward absurd and unserious.

At the same time, the head of the State Department noted that Iran's position may still change. He emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to support an agreement if it meets the interests of the parties and does not turn out to be disadvantageous for Washington.

Rubio also said that among Tehran's demands are the payment of reparations and the provision of large sums of money. The United States opposes such conditions. In the Secretary of State's opinion, it is Iran that should pay reparations, since it has long been destabilizing the situation in the region.

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