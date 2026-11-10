Zelensky: Talks between Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia in Abu Dhabi were constructive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky summed up the results of the first day of trilateral talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, held in Abu Dhabi.

Zelensky wrote about this on his page on the social network.

According to him, the first day of the talks began with consultations between the Ukrainian delegation and European and American partners. Then a trilateral meeting was held with the participation of Russian representatives.

“The trilateral format proved to be constructive and highly substantive,” the President of Ukraine stated.

According to Zelensky, the meeting discussed possible humanitarian measures, first of all the release of prisoners, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine and mechanisms to prevent a recurrence of the war.

He noted that special attention at the talks was given to the need to reduce tensions.

The President of Ukraine added that he had given the negotiating team specific instructions for the next day. It is planned that the trilateral talks will continue on November 11, while contacts with representatives of the United States and Europe will be maintained.