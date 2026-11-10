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Infantino could be summoned to Congress over ties with Trump

1news Staff22:45 - 10 / 11 / 2026
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Infantino could be summoned to Congress over ties with Trump

Gianni Infantino, the president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), could be sent a subpoena to the U.S. Congress as part of an investigation into his ties with American leader Donald Trump.

This was reported by The Telegraph.

As the publication notes, the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives has been examining Infantino's relationship with Trump since July. After the Democrats' victory in the midterm elections, the committee may be headed by Congressman Jamie Raskin, who initiated the investigation into FIFA's financial ties with the U.S. president and his entourage.

On July 26, Raskin, who at the time held the position of ranking member of the Democratic minority on the committee, sent Infantino a letter about the start of the review. In it, he spoke of a "targeted campaign" by FIFA to win Trump's favor.

In September, committee members accused the head of FIFA of extremely inadequate cooperation with the investigation. At the same time, no subpoena has yet been sent to him, so refusing to comply with Raskin's request does not entail criminal consequences.

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