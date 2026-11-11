Israel allows additional humanitarian aid into Gaza ahead of winter

Israel has allowed additional humanitarian aid to be delivered to the Gaza Strip to prepare the population for winter.

This was reported by the office of the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, TASS writes.

According to its data, Israel is coordinating the preparations with the Board of Peace, the UN, international organizations, and donor countries. The plan provides for the delivery to the enclave of 91,000 tents, 8,200 trucks with tarpaulins, blankets, and winter clothing, as well as 12 sewage trucks for pumping out and removing wastewater.

In addition, repairs to water supply and sewage networks are envisaged, as well as fuel supplies for the operation of pumping stations.

Netanyahu's office stated that Israel will continue to assist in preparing Gaza for winter. At the same time, it emphasized that humanitarian cargo and equipment must not be used by Hamas to restore its military capabilities. The Israeli side placed responsibility for the dire situation of the enclave's residents on the movement.