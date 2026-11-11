 Zelensky: At the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia overstated the area of Donbas | 1news.az
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Zelensky: At the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia overstated the area of Donbas

1news Staff09:37 - Today
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Zelensky: At the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia overstated the area of Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference in Denmark that during the talks in Abu Dhabi the Russian side overstated the area of Donbas under its occupation.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO, General Alexus Grynkewich, confirmed the accuracy of the Ukrainian assessments of the situation on the battlefield.

Zelensky noted that this shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin "lives in a different information space, in a different reality." That is precisely why, in the Ukrainian leader's opinion, territorial issues must be discussed at the level of heads of state.

"Of course, he assures the Americans: 'Give me a month, two, three — and we will completely occupy the eastern part of Ukraine.' Of course, I could also draw him a picture of a complete occupation, but that is not true. That is not reality," Zelensky said.

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