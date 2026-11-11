Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as terrorist organizations

Iran has designated Argentina's naval and air forces as terrorist organizations in response to Buenos Aires placing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its list of terrorist organizations.

This was stated in a declaration by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the principle of reciprocity and in accordance with the law on countermeasures in connection with the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization by the United States, considers the naval and air forces of Argentina to fall under this law and declares them terrorist organizations," the document says.

As the Foreign Ministry notes, Argentina's decision contradicts the fundamental principles of international law, and the IRGC is one of the pillars of Iran's official armed forces. Responsibility for the consequences lies with the government of Argentina, the statement emphasizes.

At the end of March, Argentina placed the IRGC on its list of terrorist organizations, justifying the decision by the terrorist attacks in Buenos Aires in 1992 and 1994, which, according to the Argentine side, were carried out by Hezbollah as the IRGC's operational unit in the region. After this, Buenos Aires declared Iran's chargé d'affaires ad interim Mohsen Tehrani persona non grata over statements by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

On November 1, Iran similarly declared the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force of Great Britain to be terrorist organizations.