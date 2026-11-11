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NYT: U.S. Treasury secretary moves to military base over threats from Iran

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NYT: U.S. Treasury secretary moves to military base over threats from Iran

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was forced to leave his home in Washington and move to a military base after receiving intelligence about threats to his life from Iran.

This was reported by The New York Times (NYT), citing three sources familiar with the situation.

According to the newspaper, in recent weeks American officials concluded that Iran's operations against current and former U.S. officials had "reached a more advanced stage." One of the grounds for such conclusions was intelligence about threats against Bessent.

Since August, the secretary has been leading the campaign of economic pressure on Tehran, which, according to the sources, has made him one of Iran's main targets. A representative of the U.S. Treasury Department, in turn, stated that Bessent "will not be stopped by threats from the Iranian regime" and remains committed to the course of economically strangling Iran.

The degree of seriousness of the threats against the secretary has not yet been specified. The newspaper's sources note that Iran's capabilities to carry out large-scale attacks on U.S. territory are limited, however, individual targeted threats against specific persons are assessed as serious.

Bessent became yet another high-ranking representative of the Trump administration who, for security reasons, moved to a military base or other guarded housing. As NYT notes, in 2025 at least six officials did so, including Stephen Miller and Pam Bondi.

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