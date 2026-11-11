Iran protests U.S. offer to pay up to $20 million for information on its nuclear program

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has protested the U.S. offer to pay up to $20 million for information about the Iranian nuclear program. Tehran also sent corresponding letters to the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to IRIB, the letters were sent by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted sharply to the U.S. State Department's announcement of a reward of up to $20 million for providing information about Iran's nuclear program," the report says.

In his message, the head of the Iranian foreign ministry called Washington's announcement "disgusting and regrettable."

Recall that the U.S. State Department announced a reward of up to $20 million for information about the Iranian nuclear program. The offer also provides for the possibility of relocating informants and their family members.

The reward is being offered as part of the Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program.