Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Poland and Angola on their National Day - PHOTO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Poland on its National Day.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the ministry's page on the social network X.

"We sincerely congratulate the people and the government of Poland on the National Day!" the post says.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also congratulated Angola on the occasion of its National Day. The corresponding post was published on the page of Azerbaijan's foreign policy agency on the social network X.

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Poland on the occasion of Poland’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇵🇱 @PolandMFA https://t.co/d7C8oZLF7l — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 11, 2026