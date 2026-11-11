Negotiations Between Russia, the US, and Ukraine Conclude in Abu Dhabi - UPDATED

The second day of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the Russo-Ukrainian conflict has concluded in Abu Dhabi. The meeting lasted about two hours and was held behind closed doors.

The talks began on November 10. Taking into account a break, the first day of meetings lasted 4.5 hours. According to RBC and TASS sources, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations communicated in Russian. Based on statements from Russian, American, Ukrainian, and European officials, the main issue on the agenda was establishing a security architecture in Europe.

Politico, citing sources among American officials, previously reported that on the second day, the parties would discuss territorial issues—including borders and demarcation lines—as well as a number of other topics.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the first day of talks "very productive," but ruled out the possibility of resolving the conflict within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the US President's special envoy, Jared Kushner, stated that Washington is encouraged by the constructive discussions and continues to work on creating security mechanisms to achieve lasting peace in Europe.

The Russian delegation was led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, and the Ukrainian delegation by Rustem Umerov. Representing the US side in the negotiations were Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich.

The current round marked the first trilateral meeting since February. Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the US had previously met twice in Abu Dhabi—on January 23–24 and February 4–5—and held negotiations in Geneva on February 17–18.

Source: RBC

12:47

Reached the second day of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

TASS correspondent reports.

10:35

The trilateral talks between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi will continue at 12:00 local time (12:00 Baku time).

The first day of the talks lasted almost 4 hours.

The Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also included Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky.

Ukraine's delegation was led by the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov. It included the head of the office of the president of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsya, the head of the Servant of the People party faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia, as well as representatives of the military leadership.

The American side was represented by the president's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and the commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich.

Source: RBC