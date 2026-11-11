Israel's foreign minister appointed as interior minister

The Israeli government has approved the appointment of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to the post of interior minister of the Jewish state.

This was reported by the office of the head of the Israeli cabinet, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The government approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to appoint Gideon Sa'ar to the post of interior minister," the statement said.

As the newspaper Israel Hayom notes, the Israeli cabinet approved Sa'ar's appointment as interior minister "in addition to his current position" as head of the Foreign Ministry. The previous interior minister, Moshe Arbel, left his post in the Israeli cabinet along with other ministers from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party in the summer of 2025, and since then the position had remained vacant.

On October 27, parliamentary elections were held in Israel, in which the Likud party led by Netanyahu took first place with 27 seats.