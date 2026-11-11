UN adopts by consensus Azerbaijan-initiated resolution on missing persons

The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly has adopted by consensus the Azerbaijan-initiated resolution "Missing Persons."

As Report informs, this was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The document, numbered A/C.3/81/L.24, was adopted on November 10 at the 41st plenary meeting of the Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The resolution was co-authored by 63 member states representing various regions of the world.

Azerbaijan first put forward this initiative in 2002, during the 57th session of the UN General Assembly, and has continued to promote it for many years.

The resolution reaffirms the obligations under international humanitarian law with respect to missing persons, which in relevant cases are supplemented by the norms of international human rights law.

The document calls on states that are parties to armed conflicts to take all necessary measures to prevent people from going missing and to establish the fate of missing persons.

The resolution also notes that cases of people going missing may be connected with acts constituting a criminal offense. It emphasizes the need to put an end to impunity for violations of international humanitarian law and human rights with respect to missing persons.

States are called upon to cooperate in resolving issues related to missing persons, including through the identification, mapping, and preservation of burial sites. In this context, the resolution for the first time contains a direct mention of individual, collective, and mass graves.

The document also includes new provisions emphasizing the importance of addressing the problem of missing persons within the framework of peace and peacebuilding processes. In order to establish their fate, it is proposed to integrate this issue into the relevant processes.

In addition, the resolution expresses concern that mines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosive devices hinder efforts to locate missing persons.

The UN Secretary-General is invited to submit a comprehensive report on the implementation of the resolution to the UN Human Rights Council and the General Assembly.

The document also provides for the convening of an informal high-level meeting of the General Assembly with the participation of relevant UN structures and observers to the General Assembly. At the meeting, it is proposed to hear the report of the UN Secretary-General, followed by an interactive dialogue.

"The adoption by consensus of the resolution 'Missing Persons' is convincing evidence of the international community's shared commitment to addressing this pressing humanitarian problem," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized.