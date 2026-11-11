Trump's negotiators will travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin

Contrary to Kyiv's desire to arrange a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible, Moscow is not ready for such a meeting.

"The Russians say they want to see more progress before [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky meet face to face. There is neither love nor trust between the leaders," said Jared Kushner, special envoy and son-in-law of American leader Donald Trump, at the conclusion of a round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

"It is obvious that some things are not working, which is exactly why we are in the fifth year of the longest war Europe has seen in a long time," Kushner stated.

Commenting on the possibility of Europe's involvement in the talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, the American special envoy said: "If Europe could identify one person who would speak on its behalf, that would be a greater achievement than getting the Russians to include them in the negotiations."

Speaking about further mediation plans, Kushner reported that together with another of Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff, he would travel to Moscow on Thursday for a meeting with Putin, "to go over what was discussed today."

"We see certain prospects and opportunities," Trump's special envoy emphasized.

Source: Clash Report