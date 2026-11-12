Armenia's ambassador to Russia is packing his bags — newspaper

Armenia's ambassador to Russia, Gurgen Arsenyan, will soon return home, the newspaper "Hraparak" writes.

Back in the summer, according to the publication, Armenia's authorities decided to replace the ambassador, who was appointed in August 2024. But the appointment of a new head of the Armenian diplomatic mission in Russia dragged on, so Arsenyan continued to perform his duties, the article says.

The newspaper, citing Arsenyan's circle, reports that he is already packing his belongings, and there are many of them, since he practically did not use state property. He even transported his expensive Bentley to Moscow, and now he will have to take all of this back to Armenia, the publication says.

The outlet notes that Armenia's authorities have decided to send to Moscow 67-year-old Samvel Mkrtchyan, who served as ambassador to European countries and, in 2004–2010, as representative to NATO. He is the uncle (on the mother's side) of Deputy Foreign Minister Robert Abisoghomonyan.

However, the Russian side is delaying the issuance of his agrément, the article claims.