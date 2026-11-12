Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Moscow, where they were met by the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev.

The motorcade carrying the delegation has already left Vnukovo Airport.

It was reported earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet with the American emissaries in the first half of the day. Aide to the Russian leader Yuri Ushakov noted that in terms of protocol the meeting would take place "as usual." Before that, Kushner said that he and Witkoff would travel to Moscow. According to him, they plan to discuss with the Russian president the topics raised at the trilateral talks on settling the Russian-Ukrainian conflict held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Afterward, Witkoff and Kushner intend to travel to Dublin for a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

Source: TASS