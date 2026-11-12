 Witkoff hopes peace has come closer after talks in Abu Dhabi | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Witkoff hopes peace has come closer after talks in Abu Dhabi

1news Staff11:05 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Witkoff hopes peace has come closer after talks in Abu Dhabi

U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed hope that the trilateral talks held in Abu Dhabi between Moscow, Washington, and Kyiv could bring a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis closer.

"I hope so," Witkoff said, answering a question from journalists about whether the talks in Abu Dhabi had brought a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine closer.

Earlier, U.S. emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Representatives of the American side came to the Four Seasons hotel, which is located not far from the Kremlin.

Kushner had earlier stated that he and Witkoff planned to discuss with the head of the Russian state the topics raised at the trilateral talks in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Source: TASS

Share:
454

In focus

President's Diary

Mehriban Aliyeva shares a post on the occasion of Constitution Day - PHOTO

Opinion

Not the Maya, but Brussels: Italian political scientist explains to 1news.az who is setting a new doomsday date for Europe, and why

Society

Azerbaijan to allocate 68.4 million manats next year to cover the expenses of media structures

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Media: U.S. considering direct talks with Iran

Czech Republic may hand over 16 L-39 Skyfox combat trainer aircraft to Ukraine

Startup of Trump's son in talks with Israel over supply of 1,000 robots for Hamas tunnels

Matviyenko: Armenia will lose a lot if it withdraws from the CSTO

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Iran shoots down 16th U.S. MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island

Taxi driver kills wife and six of her relatives after an unsuccessful shift

An event marking Victory Day was held in Marneuli

Pashinyan: Armenia is not preparing to leave the EAEU, but is creating an alternative

Latest news

Media: U.S. considering direct talks with Iran

Today, 12:55

Czech Republic may hand over 16 L-39 Skyfox combat trainer aircraft to Ukraine

Today, 12:45

Startup of Trump's son in talks with Israel over supply of 1,000 robots for Hamas tunnels

Today, 12:40

Matviyenko: Armenia will lose a lot if it withdraws from the CSTO

Today, 12:37

Not the Maya, but Brussels: Italian political scientist explains to 1news.az who is setting a new doomsday date for Europe, and why

Today, 12:35

Azerbaijan to allocate 68.4 million manats next year to cover the expenses of media structures

Today, 12:15

Armenia's parliament discusses legislative package on TRIPP

Today, 11:42

Two supertankers carrying oil exploded in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 11:25

Netflix has released a teaser for the final season of "Emily in Paris" - VIDEO

Today, 11:20

Media: Indonesian Vice President Raka resigns after scandal

Today, 11:12

Witkoff hopes peace has come closer after talks in Abu Dhabi

Today, 11:05

Draft of Armenia's new Constitution to be published next week – media

Today, 10:40

The Nurmagomedov-Dvalishvili brawl at an Abu Dhabi hotel: what are UFC and its rivals really selling? - VIDEO

Today, 10:23

Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow

Today, 10:05

Armenia's ambassador to Russia is packing his bags — newspaper

Today, 10:00

Price of Azerbaijani oil approaches $101 per barrel

Today, 09:45

UEFA Nations League: Eight group-stage matches to be played today

Today, 09:30

Sixteen people injured in bus crash in Turkey

Today, 09:15

Mammadov: South Caucasus is a region only in the geographical sense

Today, 08:57

Xi Jinping: Beijing will take the interests of Taiwan's residents into account in the event of reunification

Today, 08:53
All news