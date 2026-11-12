Witkoff hopes peace has come closer after talks in Abu Dhabi

U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed hope that the trilateral talks held in Abu Dhabi between Moscow, Washington, and Kyiv could bring a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis closer.

"I hope so," Witkoff said, answering a question from journalists about whether the talks in Abu Dhabi had brought a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine closer.

Earlier, U.S. emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Representatives of the American side came to the Four Seasons hotel, which is located not far from the Kremlin.

Kushner had earlier stated that he and Witkoff planned to discuss with the head of the Russian state the topics raised at the trilateral talks in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Source: TASS