Azerbaijan to allocate 68.4 million manats next year to cover the expenses of media structures

The draft state budget for 2027 provides for 643 million manats to finance the spheres of culture, art, information, physical education, youth policy and other similar activities.

This is 116 million manats, or 22 percent, more compared with the execution for 2025. In the medium term, namely compared with 2023, the share of these expenses in the structure of state budget expenditures in 2027 has grown by 39 percent.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Finance Himalay Mamishov during the discussion of the draft law "On the state budget for 2027" at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on youth and sports, on public associations and religious entities, and on culture held today.

He said that 239 million manats (or 37 percent) of the indicated funds will be directed to activities in the sphere of culture and art, including the maintenance of libraries, museums, culture centers, theaters and musical collectives; 68.4 million manats (or 11 percent) — to the expenses of television, radio and publishing houses; 49 million manats (or 7.5 percent) — to financing measures on physical education and youth policy; 22.8 million manats (or 3.5 percent) — to creative unions, societies and other expenses related to religious events; and 264 million manats (or 41 percent) — to financing other enterprises and measures in these spheres (centralized cultural events, accounting, repair of cultural facilities, strengthening of the material and technical base, etc.).

The deputy minister noted that 13.7 million manats are forecast to be allocated next year for the expenses of maintaining Azerbaijan's cultural centers operating in foreign countries, which is 20 percent more compared with 2026. For the maintenance of the Heydar Aliyev centers, history and local lore museums and similar cultural institutions operating in the country, 49.7 million manats are envisaged.

"A total of 68.4 million manats is envisaged for next year to cover expenses and ensure the activities of media structures. For financing measures to convey Azerbaijani culture to the world public through television, and to develop the spheres of theater and cinema, 13.3 million manats are forecast to be allocated, and for the centralized cultural events of the Ministry of Culture — 26.8 million manats," he added.

H. Mamishov brought to attention that, along with this, the draft budget for next year forecasts the allocation of 51.6 million manats in connection with the activities of certain organizations, including theaters and concert institutions, 3.4 million manats — for the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, 3.1 million manats — for the maintenance of the Cinema Agency and the State Film Fund subordinate to the Ministry of Culture, as well as 9 million manats — for ensuring the sustainable development of Azerbaijani cinema.