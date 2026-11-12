Zelenskyy: Europe must become a permanent participant in Russian-Ukrainian talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe must become a permanent participant in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations that began in Abu Dhabi.

He said this at the opening plenary session of the 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC).

"It is very good that Europeans are now taking part in these negotiations. Not directly yet, and not yet at the same table with the Russians. But Europeans are already involved, and we need to ensure that Europe becomes a permanent participant in these negotiations," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, representatives of Ukraine met the day before with the Russian and American delegations in Abu Dhabi. Today, U.S. representatives are in Moscow, and in the evening they will arrive in Dublin, where they will discuss with the Ukrainian side the results of the talks of the past few days.

Zelenskyy added that, according to information received from the Ukrainian delegation, the negotiations "were serious and substantive."

He also reported that during this meeting an agreement was reached on an exchange of prisoners of war.

"It is important for us to bring our people, our soldiers, back from Russian captivity," the president of Ukraine stated.

In addition, according to him, considerable attention at the talks was devoted to security guarantees, in the discussion of which Europe needs to actively participate.

Source: Report