Andrej Babiš: Czech Republic is interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan

The Czech Republic is interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan as part of diversifying its energy sources.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said this to journalists ahead of the start of the European Political Community summit.

"There is interest in gas from Azerbaijan, since we must be prepared for various scenarios and have as many sources of gas supplies as possible," Babiš said.

According to him, the Czech Republic cannot afford to depend on a limited number of energy suppliers.

The prime minister also mentioned recent contacts with Algeria, noting that the Czech Republic had managed to increase the volumes of gas supplies from that country.

"The sources are limited, so we cannot afford to depend on just a small number of suppliers," he emphasized.

According to him, during the Czech delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, they managed to reach an agreement on the supply of certain types of weapons.

Babiš also mentioned a project of the Czech state-owned brewery Budějovický Budvar related to business development in Azerbaijan.

Source: Report