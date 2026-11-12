Shooting in Washington: five people wounded near the White House - VIDEO

Five people suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a shooting not far from the White House.

This was reported by the Associated Press (AP), citing local police. According to the agency's preliminary information, one of the victims has presumably died.

The incident occurred in the Logan Circle area. According to police information, reports of gunfire came in from several locations at once.

The circumstances of what happened and the possible motives of the shooters have not yet been disclosed.

Officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have joined the investigation. The FBI's Washington Field Office is also assisting local law enforcement.