The U.S. struck a city in southern Iran

The city of Sirik in southern Iran came under attack by the United States.

This was reported by the Fars news agency, citing sources.

No official statements regarding the incident have been made so far. No information about possible destruction, as well as about those killed and injured, has been provided.

In turn, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced an attack on an early warning radar system located at an American military base in Bahrain.

The IRGC noted that the attack was a retaliatory measure in response to the U.S. strikes carried out last night on the city of Sirik in southern Iran.

The Corps called what happened a "warning to the aggressor," once again threatening large-scale strikes if such actions are repeated.