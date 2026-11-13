Trump names countries that asked the U.S. to hold off on escalating the conflict with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington is refraining from further tightening measures in the conflict with Iran at the request of several Middle Eastern states.

American journalist Stephen A. Smith asked the head of the White House why the United States still cannot bring the conflict with the Islamic Republic to an end.

"Saudi Arabia asked me: 'Please, leave everything as it is for a while,'" Trump replied.

According to him, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates made a similar request.

The American leader added that without the requests of these countries he "would have gone further."