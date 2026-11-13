Azerbaijan's defense minister offers condolences to the Turkish side

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has offered condolences to Turkey's Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler over the deaths of service members in a helicopter crash in the province of Malatya.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of four service members in the crash of an S-70 type military helicopter in the province of Malatya," the letter of condolence reads, the press service of Azerbaijan's defense ministry reports.

"I wish rest to the souls of the fallen service members, I share the grief of their loved ones, and with deep sorrow I express my condolences to their families," the message says.