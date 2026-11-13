Azerbaijan did not join three documents adopted by the European Political Community.

This was reported to 1news.az by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that in connection with this issue, the head of the ministry's Press Service Department, Aykhan Hajizada, responded to a media inquiry.

"On November 12, in Dublin, during the summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a number of countries joined the 'Declaration on the Fundamental Principles of European Security,' the 'Statement on Migration' and the 'Statement of the European Coalition on Combating Drugs,' put forward at the initiative of certain states.

As is known, the EPC was formed as an informal dialogue platform aimed at promoting mutual trust and cooperation among countries. The purpose of our country's participation in the EPC is to exchange views on issues of mutual interest, discuss approaches to common challenges and expand opportunities for cooperation with the participating countries. In this regard, the Azerbaijani side did not join the mentioned documents, which create additional legal and political obligations," the official representative of the ministry stated in response to the question.