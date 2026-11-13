In St. Petersburg, a native of Azerbaijan killed his former partner near a women's aid center - VIDEO

In the Kalininsky district of St. Petersburg, a man brutally killed his former lover at the entrance to a women's aid center on November 12.

He attacked the 27-year-old woman while she was waiting for the doors of the social institution to open. The assailant stabbed the victim eight times and slit her throat.

After the attack, he ran half a kilometer away, called the number "112" and reported what he had done. A few minutes later, the suspect was detained.

The identity of the alleged perpetrator has been revealed

According to preliminary data, the detainee is a 28-year-old native of Azerbaijan. He holds Russian citizenship and lived in Dagestan. The man has three children, the youngest from the murdered woman. According to a source, the suspect regularly beat his partner. In September, she fled from him and went into hiding. The man filed a report with the police about her disappearance, while continuing to search for her on his own.

He had a prior criminal conviction. The joint press service of the courts of the Northern Capital told Lenta.ru that the man in question is Yagub Suleymanov. As established by the city's Kalininsky District Court, he knew about the plans of his acquaintance Evgeny Efimov to make explosives and blow up Kazan Cathedral in late 2017, but did not report this to law enforcement agencies. The terrorist attack was prevented by officers of Russia's FSB.

The Investigative Committee commented on the murder

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee (GSU SK) of Russia for the city reported: in connection with the killing, investigators of the Kalininsky district opened a criminal case on murder committed with particular cruelty (paragraph "d" of part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

According to preliminary data, on the afternoon of November 12, at the entrance to a dormitory on Vavilovykh Street in St. Petersburg, the subject of the case inflicted multiple stab wounds on the woman he knew and fled. The victim was hospitalized, but despite the assistance provided, she died.

The suspect was detained, and investigative actions are being carried out with him. The question of placing him in custody is being decided. Forensic examinations will be ordered. Investigators are carrying out a set of actions to establish all the circumstances and causes of what happened.

Source: Lenta.ru