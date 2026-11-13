Sánchez: Spain will be governed from Madrid, not from the U.S. or Israel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said at a campaign rally in Seville that the country will not allow outside forces to interfere in its politics.

According to him, Spain must be governed by Spaniards themselves, and not by Washington, Moscow, Buenos Aires, or Tel Aviv.

Sánchez also criticized the political course of Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, and Javier Milei, calling it a step backward.

He urged voters to support his party in the early parliamentary elections on November 29, in order to prevent a victory by conservative leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the head of the Vox party, Santiago Abascal.

Source: ABNA