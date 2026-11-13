Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to the UAE over deaths in major traffic accident in Fujairah

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to the United Arab Emirates over the large-scale traffic accident in the emirate of Fujairah that claimed the lives of 14 people.

The corresponding post was published on the official page of the foreign policy agency on the social network X.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic traffic accident in Fujairah (UAE), which claimed the lives of 14 people and injured dozens of others. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and wish a swift and full recovery to all those injured. In this hour of grief, we stand in solidarity with the UAE," the Foreign Ministry's statement reads.

As a reminder, the major accident occurred in the emirate of Fujairah the previous day, on November 12. According to the UAE Interior Ministry, a severe fire broke out as a result of the collision involving five trucks and 18 passenger cars. The tragedy claimed 14 lives, while another 30 people sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized. Among the dead are UAE citizens and foreigners. To establish the identities of some of the victims, police had to carry out DNA testing.