European countries intend to increase energy imports from Azerbaijan

A number of European states are interested in increasing energy supplies from Azerbaijan in order to reduce their dependence on Russian gas.

European leaders made this statement at the European Political Community summit in Dublin, OC Media reports.

The leaders of six countries expressed their readiness to expand energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. Notably, four of them — Lithuania, Ireland, Moldova, and the Czech Republic — currently do not purchase Azerbaijani gas.

On the sidelines of the summit, the TRIPP project, which provides for connecting Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through the territory of Armenia, was also discussed.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, answering a question about this initiative, emphasized the importance of developing regional transport and energy links.

“We support all projects for the development of transport infrastructure. In Europe, we are now discussing transport and energy links, especially between the Baltic states. However, I believe that the participation of our friends, who are somewhat detached from Europe, is also very important for creating a reliable energy supply system,” the Lithuanian leader said.