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Investigation completed into case of Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Armenia

1news Staff17:40 - Today
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Investigation completed into case of Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Armenia

The investigation of the criminal case against Azerbaijani serviceman Nasimi Musayev, who ended up in the Armenian village of Shaki and wounded a local resident with his service weapon, has been completed.

This was reported to Sputnik Armenia by the Investigative Committee.

"The criminal proceedings have been completed, the case with the indictment has been sent to the prosecutor," the agency's press service specified.

Let us recall that, according to the Armenian side, on October 1 N. Musayev, who found himself on the territory of Armenia, took cover in one of the houses in the village of Shaki in the Syunik region. Upon being discovered, he opened fire from his service weapon, wounding a woman, who managed to inflict stab wounds on him.

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene detained Musayev. A criminal case was opened, and N. Musayev was arrested for a term of 2 months.

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