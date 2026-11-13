Azerbaijani judoka Gultaj Mammadaliyeva wins bronze at the Grand Prix in Zagreb

Azerbaijani judoka Gultaj Mammadaliyeva has won a bronze medal at the Grand Prix series tournament being held in Zagreb (Croatia).

In the weight category up to 52 kg, Mammadaliyeva began her performance with victories over Croatia's Tihea Topolovec and Chinese Taipei's Ping-Hsien Tseng, advancing to the quarterfinals. At that stage she lost to Hungary's Róza Gyertyás and continued the competition in the repechage round.

There the Azerbaijani athlete defeated Kosovo's Fatjona Kasapi, and in the bout for third place she beat Italy's Ilaria Finestrone.

Another representative of Azerbaijan, Nizami Imranov, competing in the category up to 66 kg, took fifth place. He defeated France's Daki Bouba, Italy's Matteo Piras and Morocco's Abderrahmane Boushita, but in the semifinals he lost to Brazil's Ronaldo Lima. Because of an injury, Imranov was unable to take part in the bout for the bronze medal.

Turan Bayramov (66 kg) and Murad Muradli (60 kg) finished their performances after their first bouts, losing to Germany's Florian Bekeri and France's Luka Mkheidze, respectively.

The Grand Prix series tournament in Zagreb will run until November 15.