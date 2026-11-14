Azerbaijan's national team beat Liechtenstein and won its Nations League group ahead of schedule

Azerbaijan's national team beat Liechtenstein in an away match in the fourth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League. The only goal of the match allowed Aykhan Abbasov's team to take first place in Group D2 ahead of schedule.

The game took place in Vaduz at the Rheinpark Stadium. The outcome of the contest was decided by an accurate strike from Mahir Emreli in the 26th minute. Another ball in the hosts' net, scored by Rahil Mammadov, was not counted by the referees.

After four rounds, the Azerbaijani team has eight points. Lithuania has four points, and Liechtenstein has one. The result of the final match between these teams can no longer change Azerbaijan's position in the group.

However, the fight for the title of best team in Division D continues. Azerbaijan's national team has a goal difference of 3:1. Malta, which leads the other group in the division, has seven points and a difference of 4:2.

The Maltese will face Gibraltar on November 16. Even a draw will allow them to reach eight points and draw level with Azerbaijan on this indicator. At the same time, an advantage in the number of goals scored could secure Malta first place in the overall Division D standings.

Had the Azerbaijani team won against Liechtenstein by a two-goal margin, the Maltese would have needed only a victory to overtake our national team.

Aykhan Abbasov's players will play their next match on November 16 — as part of a friendly match, they will play away against the national team of Andorra.