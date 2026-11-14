Iran's armed forces report tanker hit a mine in the Strait of Hormuz

A violating tanker caught fire and lost propulsion on November 14 after striking a sea mine in a restricted and unsafe zone in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.



This was reported by the public relations department of the Iranian Army's naval forces.

"This morning, a violating tanker, which, disregarding previous warnings and having switched off its tracking and identification systems, was passing through an unsafe and restricted zone to the east of the Strait of Hormuz, caught fire and lost propulsion as a result of a collision with a sea mine," says the statement cited by Iran's state television and radio broadcasting company.



According to the Army's Navy, any violating tanker that travels through the restricted zone in the east of the strait will inevitably catch fire after colliding with mines. The agency expressed regret that shipowners, failing to learn lessons from the fate of other vessels and trusting the statements of the U.S. president, are risking their property.

Source: TASS