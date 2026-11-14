Three people killed, four injured in road accident in Fuzuli district

Three people were killed and four others injured in a collision between two cars in the Fuzuli district.

As 1news.az reports, the accident occurred on November 13 at around 11:00 p.m. in the village of Boyuk Bahmanli.

An Opel driven by Seymur Ismayilov collided with a VAZ-2104 driven by Mustafa Musayev. Both drivers are residents of the district.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the Opel and two of his passengers died at the scene. Two more passengers of the foreign-made car, as well as the driver and a passenger of the VAZ-2104, were injured and hospitalized.

A criminal case has been opened into the incident, and an investigation is underway.