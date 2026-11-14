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Pashinyan announces three visits to Russia in December

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Pashinyan announces three visits to Russia in December

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan intends to visit Russia three times during December — the trips are scheduled for the 3rd, 11th, and 22nd.

The head of the Armenian government announced this during his speech in Dublin.
According to Pashinyan, the main goal of the upcoming visits is to hold talks. The prime minister also expressed hope that a friendly atmosphere can be maintained in relations between Yerevan and Moscow.

In addition, as part of his speech, the Armenian leader touched on the issue of the republic's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Speaking about the prospects for further interaction in this area, Nikol Pashinyan identified "creating an alternative" as Armenia's political goal.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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