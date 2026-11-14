Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations issues appeal to the public over the weather

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has issued an appeal to the public in connection with weather conditions.

It is reported that, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service, from the afternoon of November 15 until the evening of November 16, unstable weather conditions, strong wind, intense rains in places, short-term mudflows and floods on some mountain rivers, as well as thunderstorms are forecast across the territory of the republic, including in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula.

In this regard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations calls on the public to strictly observe the relevant safety rules. In particular, during strong wind one should stay away from light structures, temporary buildings, buildings and billboards; not stand under power lines, wires and tall trees; and, given that strong wind makes extinguishing fires more difficult, it is necessary to observe fire safety rules especially strictly.

In addition, in cold weather the use of gas and electric heating appliances increases considerably. At such times, overloading the electrical network, as well as the use of faulty, substandard or homemade gas and electric heating appliances, and carelessness can lead to fire, as well as to carbon monoxide poisoning. The ministry noted that for this reason it is prohibited to use faulty, substandard or homemade heating appliances, to overload the electrical network, or to leave switched-on heating appliances unattended.

In the event of danger, it is recommended to call the "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.