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Iran names conditions for resuming IAEA inspections

1news Staff12:50 - Today
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Iran names conditions for resuming IAEA inspections

Iran's Permanent Mission in Vienna (Austria) stated that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, relies on "technically and legally unfounded" resolutions against Tehran.

As 1news.az reports, this was reported by Al Jazeera citing a statement by the mission.

The Iranian side claims that the U.S. and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities destroyed the basic security conditions, as a result of which conducting regular IAEA inspections has become impossible.

The mission pointed to the need to take Tehran's security concerns into account when resuming inspections.

"The normal procedure for applying safeguards cannot be restored under abnormal conditions," the statement says.

The Iranian side called on the IAEA Board of Governors to focus on eliminating the root causes of the crisis.

The statement followed the circulation of an IAEA report calling for the restoration of inspectors' access to facilities in order to monitor the Iranian nuclear program.

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