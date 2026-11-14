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Azerbaijan and the Netherlands discussed expanding cooperation in medical education

1news Staff14:30 - Today
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Azerbaijan and the Netherlands discussed expanding cooperation in medical education

A delegation from Erasmus MC — the university medical center in Rotterdam (Netherlands) — visited Baku on November 12–13, 2026, to strengthen medical and scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

This was stated by the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, Marian de Jong.

The ambassador noted that the delegation held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Health Ilgar Gasimov to discuss the prospects for possible cooperation in the field of healthcare. A meeting also took place with representatives of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education. In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed with Azerbaijan Medical University, providing for possible academic cooperation and exchange.

According to the ambassador, special attention during the visit was paid to liver transplantation, gastroenterology, hepatology, as well as expanding opportunities for training Azerbaijani specialists within doctoral programs.

"As part of the visit, the delegation held meetings with representatives of Azerbaijan Medical University, the National Oncology Center, and the Baku Health Center. These institutions are seen as potential partners for developing cooperation in medical education, scientific research, the exchange of professional knowledge, and the implementation of joint initiatives. During the discussions, the parties examined the prospects for academic interaction, holding joint scientific events, implementing research projects, and professional exchange. In addition, areas were identified in which the interests and capabilities of the participating institutions coincide," the diplomat noted.

Marian de Jong emphasized that the delegation included Professor M. Peppelenbosch, head of the laboratory of gastroenterology and hepatology, president of the Batavian Society, director of the Erasmus-Abai and Erasmus-Navoi initiatives, as well as project leader Dr. Ruslan Mammadov, researcher and associate professor at CGO, project leader and senior representative for Central Asia and Azerbaijan Dr. Raoul Tan, senior adviser on international relations at the Research Development Office (RDO).

It should be noted that Erasmus MC is a university medical center in Rotterdam that combines clinical practice, medical education, and scientific research. Its activities are aimed at improving public health and enhancing the quality of medical care. Among its priority areas are the treatment of complex diseases, the development of scientific innovations, and the training of medical specialists and researchers.

SOURCE: Report

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