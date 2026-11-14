U.S. representatives asked Ukraine whether it is ready to withdraw its troops from Donbas if it is admitted to NATO.

As RBC-Ukraine reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists.

According to the president, the Americans asked for the first time whether Ukraine would leave Donbas if it were in NATO.

"I have said repeatedly: Ukraine does not retreat and does not give its lands to terrorists. The Americans asked the question: 'And if Ukraine is in NATO, will Ukraine leave Donbas?

He said that Ukraine is discussing with partners a comprehensive security package that they can offer during the negotiations: concrete security guarantees from NATO and the EU, a strong Ukrainian army — the appropriate number of troops, weapons, financial support for a certain period of time — and the Prosperity Plan (Recovery Plan), backed by money with clear sources.

"If the American side confirms exactly this to us together with other NATO colleagues, then I will ask the opinion of our society: do we accept or not accept? I have no right not to do this at my own discretion. But specifics are needed, which are not there yet, and all of this is under discussion," the president noted.

The president replied to the U.S. representatives that Russia cannot be trusted — its leader is simply complicating the mediation and pushing back the end of the war.