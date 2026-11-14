"Real Madrid" reaches new agreement with Arda Güler

Turkish footballer Arda Güler, whom José Mourinho considered one of "Real Madrid's" untouchable players and whose contract he wanted extended, has reached an agreement in principle with the Spanish giant on signing a five-year contract.



The new salary that Güler will receive at the royal club has also become known.

1news.az reports this with reference to Haber Global.

It is noted that the player will sign a new five-year contract with "Real," after which his salary will be increased.

The salary of the 21-year-old footballer, who under his current contract receives 6,250,000 euros per year excluding bonuses, will be increased to 8 million euros.

After signing the contract, Arda Güler will earn 153,846 euros per week and 21,917 euros per day.

Let us note that this season Arda Güler has scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists in 14 matches for "Real Madrid."