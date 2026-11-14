Moscow will not set conditions on the composition of the negotiating group from Europe.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said this to the Telegram channel "Yunashev Live."

"We cannot and do not want to set conditions on their negotiating group. Such a framing of the question is absolutely wrong," the Kremlin representative said.

At the same time, speaking about Russia's position on involving EU representatives in the negotiation process on Ukraine, Peskov emphasized that "it would be better for us to talk with the Europeans and understand to what extent their position could potentially contribute to the peace process."

Source: TASS