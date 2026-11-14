Four people injured in grenade explosion in northern Israel

Four people were injured, including a 60-year-old woman who was critically wounded, after a grenade was reportedly thrown at a commercial establishment in the town of Kafr Manda in northern Israel.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by The Times of Israel newspaper, citing police and the Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

The other victims sustained light injuries. They were taken to medical centers in Haifa and Nazareth.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.