Warning issued to vessels in Azerbaijan due to wind

The Vessel Traffic Control Center of Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency has issued a warning for vessels in connection with windy weather in the Caspian Sea.

As 1news.az reports, according to the warning, the northwesterly and northerly wind that will begin in the Caspian Sea tomorrow will persist until midday on November 16.

On the specified days, the northwesterly and northerly wind is expected to strengthen to 18-23 meters per second, in some places 25-30 m/s, and in the open sea up to 32-35 m/s.

Wave heights will reach 3-4 m, and with further development, 5.5-7.5 m.