Leyla Aliyeva shared a post about COP31 - VIDEO

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Alyona Aliyeva visited the pavilion created on the joint initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Turkish "Zero Waste" Foundation within the framework of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya.

As 1news.az reports, Leyla Aliyeva shared the corresponding video clip on her social network account.

We present this post: