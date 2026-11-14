 President Ilham Aliyev answered an unusual question from a journalist at COP31 - VIDEO | 1news.az
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President Ilham Aliyev answered an unusual question from a journalist at COP31 - VIDEO

1news Staff21:11 - Today
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President Ilham Aliyev answered an unusual question from a journalist at COP31 - VIDEO

Turkish journalist, blogger, and security analyst Hamid Ihtiyar asked a question to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), being held in Antalya.

As 1news.az reports, the blogger asked the head of state what he would change in matters of combating climate change if he became president of the whole world.

"I would recommend that every leader be aware of their responsibility in their own country for solving climate change problems and do everything possible to protect the planet," President Ilham Aliyev replied.

At the end of the conversation, the journalist thanked the head of state for sharing his opinion on the future of the planet and for taking the time for the interview.

Note that at COP31, Hamid Ihtiyar also interviewed the leaders of other countries, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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