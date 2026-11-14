 Islamic states condemn Israeli strike on hospital in Gaza | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Islamic states condemn Israeli strike on hospital in Gaza

1news Staff21:36 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Islamic states condemn Israeli strike on hospital in Gaza

The foreign ministers of 18 Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan, condemned the Israeli airstrike on the Nasser medical complex in Khan Yunis.

As 1news.az reports citing foreign media, this was stated in their joint statement.

According to Al Jazeera, at least six Palestinians were killed in the strike, including a surgeon and a child.

In the joint statement, the ministers called this step a violation of international humanitarian law, and also condemned the continuing Israeli attacks on Palestinian refugee camps, warning that the strikes undermine the ceasefire regime in Gaza.

The ministers called on Israel to observe the ceasefire, ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and fulfill its obligations under the truce agreement. They also called on Washington and the Board of Peace to provide assistance in resolving this issue.

Earlier, the European Union demanded that Israel grant urgent access to humanitarian organizations in Gaza to provide aid to those affected by the devastating floods and strikes, as well as reopen all border crossings into the Palestinian enclave.

Share:
433

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev answered an unusual question from a journalist at COP31 - VIDEO

Society

Azerbaijan's traffic police issue appeal to drivers over strong winds

Society

Jewelry thief detained in Baku

Society

Two brothers who kidnapped a 17-year-old girl have been sentenced: their mother received 10 years of probation

World

Islamic states condemn Israeli strike on hospital in Gaza

China conducts first piloted flight of the CE-25A electric aircraft - PHOTO - VIDEO

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Kamchatka

Italy fines Meta €805 million for accessing users' photos and videos without consent

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Taxi driver kills wife and six of her relatives after an unsuccessful shift

Trump said Air Force pilots told him about fast-flying UFOs

Paris is boiling again: 46,000 discontented French took to the streets to protest price increases - VIDEO

Trump orders Justice Department to investigate Democrats after their impeachment threat

Latest news

Court issues ruling against man who extorted money from students through blackmail

Today, 21:53

Islamic states condemn Israeli strike on hospital in Gaza

Today, 21:36

President Ilham Aliyev answered an unusual question from a journalist at COP31 - VIDEO

Today, 21:11

China conducts first piloted flight of the CE-25A electric aircraft - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 20:47

Leyla Aliyeva shared a post about COP31 - VIDEO

Today, 20:25

Body of 17-year-old student found in dormitory in Baku

Today, 20:20

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Kamchatka

Today, 19:57

Azerbaijan's traffic police issue appeal to drivers over strong winds

Today, 19:40

Jewelry thief detained in Baku

Today, 19:25

Italy fines Meta €805 million for accessing users' photos and videos without consent

Today, 19:10

Two brothers who kidnapped a 17-year-old girl have been sentenced: their mother received 10 years of probation

Today, 19:00

A protest against rising prices and a bill on the use of weapons by police is taking place in Paris

Today, 18:40

Potato production in Azerbaijan to exceed 1 million tons in 2030

Today, 18:20

Some state-owned enterprises may be liquidated in Azerbaijan

Today, 18:00

Man who committed robbery on a passenger bus detained

Today, 17:45

Warning issued to vessels in Azerbaijan due to wind

Today, 17:35

Four people injured in grenade explosion in northern Israel

Today, 17:23

Fake employees and embezzled salaries: former kindergarten director sentenced

Today, 17:05

Pashinyan: The Karabakh conflict hindered Armenia's sovereignty

Today, 16:53

Peskov: Russia does not want to set conditions on Europe's negotiating group

Today, 16:45
All news