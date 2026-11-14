Islamic states condemn Israeli strike on hospital in Gaza

The foreign ministers of 18 Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan, condemned the Israeli airstrike on the Nasser medical complex in Khan Yunis.

As 1news.az reports citing foreign media, this was stated in their joint statement.

According to Al Jazeera, at least six Palestinians were killed in the strike, including a surgeon and a child.

In the joint statement, the ministers called this step a violation of international humanitarian law, and also condemned the continuing Israeli attacks on Palestinian refugee camps, warning that the strikes undermine the ceasefire regime in Gaza.

The ministers called on Israel to observe the ceasefire, ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and fulfill its obligations under the truce agreement. They also called on Washington and the Board of Peace to provide assistance in resolving this issue.

Earlier, the European Union demanded that Israel grant urgent access to humanitarian organizations in Gaza to provide aid to those affected by the devastating floods and strikes, as well as reopen all border crossings into the Palestinian enclave.