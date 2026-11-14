Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran has resumed work on its nuclear program - VIDEO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran is making efforts to rebuild its nuclear program, and called for the formation of a national unity government to counter threats to the country's security.
As 1news.az reports, the head of the Israeli government wrote this on the social network X following a meeting with the former Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Gadi Eisenkot.
According to Netanyahu, Tehran is once again taking steps to renew its nuclear program.
The prime minister expressed concern that, should uranium enrichment resume along with the accelerated development of nuclear weapons, Iran could use them against Israel.
"We must do everything possible to continue preventing this, as we did during the operations 'Am Kelavi' and 'Shaagat Haari,' when we prevented an immediate threat of destruction. We must eliminate this existential threat once and for all," he said.
Netanyahu noted that the meeting with Eisenkot strengthened his conviction of the need to form a national unity government with the participation of political forces that support the existence of Israel as the state of the Jewish people.
In his opinion, such a government would be able to address complex security challenges more effectively and contribute to national reconciliation.
The head of the government called on Eisenkot to begin negotiations on forming a broad political coalition without preconditions, setting aside existing disagreements.
He also emphasized the need to reach agreements on issues of national security and the country's future, including the problem of military conscription, which, in his view, can be resolved together with representatives of the ultra-Orthodox community.
On Thursday I held an important conversation with Gadi Eisenkot. Gadi and I have known each other for many years, since his tenure as Chief of Staff and even before that. This meeting only strengthened my understanding of how essential it is at this time to establish a national unity government — a government that will include all the parties that support the existence of the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people, and that will be able to meet the enormous and complex security challenges before us. The Iranian regime, which seeks Israel's destruction, is once again working to renew its nuclear program. And let it be clear: this murderous regime, which did not hesitate to murder many thousands of its own people, will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons against us. It will do so the moment it manages to return to uranium enrichment and to the accelerated development of nuclear weapons. We must do everything to continue to prevent this, as we did in 'Am Kelavi' and in 'Shaagat Haari,' when we removed from ourselves an immediate danger of destruction. We must remove this existential threat from over our heads once and for all. A narrow government, or a government that relies on supporters of terror, will not be able to meet this immense challenge. But a national unity government will be able to achieve it in time, and thereby ensure Israel's security for many years. A national unity government will answer the longing I hear from many of you, citizens of Israel — the longing for national reconciliation, for reconciliation among us. Because, like me, you understand that at this time we must act together: Elisha Midan with Elyasaf Peretz, Talik Gvaili with Shira Shapira, a huge Zionist public uniting forces to ensure Israel's future. Gadi, instead of trying to form a shaky and dangerous government that will not be able to meet, even in part, the immense security and national challenges before us, let us do the obvious thing: let us enter the room, without preconditions, set aside all the disputes and all the boycotts, and reach agreements for Israel's security and future, including on the issue of conscription, which can be solved together with representatives of the ultra-Orthodox public. The necessary answer to those who deliberately walked out during the singing of Hatikvah is to establish the government of hope — the national unity government. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 14, 2026