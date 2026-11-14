Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran has resumed work on its nuclear program - VIDEO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran is making efforts to rebuild its nuclear program, and called for the formation of a national unity government to counter threats to the country's security.

As 1news.az reports, the head of the Israeli government wrote this on the social network X following a meeting with the former Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Gadi Eisenkot.

According to Netanyahu, Tehran is once again taking steps to renew its nuclear program.

The prime minister expressed concern that, should uranium enrichment resume along with the accelerated development of nuclear weapons, Iran could use them against Israel.

"We must do everything possible to continue preventing this, as we did during the operations 'Am Kelavi' and 'Shaagat Haari,' when we prevented an immediate threat of destruction. We must eliminate this existential threat once and for all," he said.

Netanyahu noted that the meeting with Eisenkot strengthened his conviction of the need to form a national unity government with the participation of political forces that support the existence of Israel as the state of the Jewish people.

In his opinion, such a government would be able to address complex security challenges more effectively and contribute to national reconciliation.

The head of the government called on Eisenkot to begin negotiations on forming a broad political coalition without preconditions, setting aside existing disagreements.

He also emphasized the need to reach agreements on issues of national security and the country's future, including the problem of military conscription, which, in his view, can be resolved together with representatives of the ultra-Orthodox community.