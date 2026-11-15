Iran's Foreign Ministry accuses the U.S. of trying to shift responsibility for starting the war

American officials claim that the war with Iran was started not by the United States, but by the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

As 1news.az reports, this was written by the official spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, on his page on the social network X.

"The new deceptive narrative that American officials are promoting in order to evade responsibility for actions against Iran is as follows: the war with Iran was started not by America, but by the Islamic Revolution of 1979!" he said.

Baghaei recalled that during the nine months in which negotiations continued, the United States carried out military operations against Iran twice.

"They killed Iran's supreme leader (Ali Khamenei) and high-ranking officials, caused the deaths and injuries of our women and children, and destroyed our vital infrastructure.

Finding itself in a military and political dead end, the U.S. administration is now trying not only to deny its responsibility for unleashing the war, but also to conceal its inability to achieve its stated goals by creating the appearance of victory," the Foreign Ministry spokesman noted.

According to him, when speaking about the origins of the conflict, the United States should recall not 1979, but 1953.

Recall that in August 1953, a coup d'état known as Operation Ajax took place in Iran with the support of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and British intelligence MI6. As a result, Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh was overthrown, and the absolute power of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was restored.