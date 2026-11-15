Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Palestine
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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Palestine on the occasion of its Independence Day.
As 1news.az reports, the relevant post was published on the ministry's page on the social network X.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Palestine on the occasion of its National Day!" the post reads.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Palestine on the occasion of its National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇵🇸 @pmofa https://t.co/YwhCF83E3m — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 15, 2026
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