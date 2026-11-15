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How many Azerbaijani citizens entered Russia for work in 2026?

1news Staff12:46 - Today
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How many Azerbaijani citizens entered Russia for work in 2026?

In the first nine months of 2026, 83,991 Azerbaijani citizens entered Russia for the purpose of employment.

As 1news.az reports, these figures are cited in materials reviewed by TASS.

According to the statistics, Azerbaijan ranks seventh among the countries on the list in terms of the number of citizens who entered Russia for work.

The largest number of labor migrants came from Uzbekistan — 1,535,026 people. They are followed by Tajikistan (665,892), Kyrgyzstan (289,061), Kazakhstan (176,037), and China (127,176).

In addition, 111,235 citizens of Armenia, 38,816 citizens of India, 19,038 citizens of Turkmenistan, and 12,873 citizens of Turkey entered Russia for the purpose of employment.

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